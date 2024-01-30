Senior Bowl Wrap-up: Ben Sinnott lines up at fullback, and more
Former Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott was still catching some passes after his two-hour practice in the Mobile, Ala. sun on Tuesday.
That's because, as part of an up-and-down day for the former Wildcat, Sinnott dropped a pass during one-on-ones against linebackers and safeties.
However, Sinnott was still impressive during the day, coming out as one of the winners of the practice.
Sinnott, who shared the field with Florida State's Jaheim Bell and TCU's Jared Wiley, answered some questions about his ability to be a high-end receiver at the next level, creating impressive separation against some linebackers and defensive backs.
Here are some things that stood out from Ben Sinnott's first day of practice.
SINNOTT PLAYS FULLBACK
Ben Sinnott lined up in the backfield 91 times last season, but on day one of practice, Sinnott was getting started early at fullback.
During the American Team's walkthrough, Sinnott lined up at fullback for some offensive plays. He was strictly in-line and offset during the actual practice, but there appeared to be some work at fullback for Sinnott.
That might be because NFL teams believe he can be a viable fullback at the next level. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Sinnott is built like a mauler, an intriguing skillset for the NFL.
"Definitely, I'm a tight end number one," Sinnott said. "[The coaching staff] is kind of mixing it around, making people feel a little bit uncomfortable with different looks, different spots."
Even though he didn't play the position often, Sinnott feels comfortable as a fullback should teams want him to play there more often.
"I feel completely comfortable in any role I'm in," Sinnott said. "If a team wants me to do that, I would be more than happy to."
K-STATE HELPS SINNOTT IN THE PROCESS
Kansas State has produced its fair share of NFL players.
Tyler Lockett is one of the league's most productive receivers with the Seattle Seahawks, Jordy Nelson spent a year in the NFL, and more recently, Felix Anudike-Uzomah was a first-round pick last season's NFL Draft.
When asked if there is anyone Sinnott can talk to from Kansas State, he was quick to mention that the Wildcats' large base of players who played (or play) in the NFL helps him.
"We got a ton of alumni that come through in fall camp and talk to us. We got Jordy Nelson always in the building. Darren Sproles is around a lot," Sinnott said. "Just kind of being able to pick their brains and really dissect what goes into being great."
Sinnott also mentioned that Kansas State's offense has helped with his transition, as the Wildcats run a pro-style offense under Chris Klieman.
"I think Kansas State prepares me super well," Sinnott explained. "We're a true pro-style offense. Making checks at the line, signaling it in. It prepares me well on the field."
PLAY OF THE DAY
