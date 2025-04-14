Serena Sundell selected in 3rd round of the WNBA Draft

(Photo by © James Snook-Imagn Images)

Kansas State guard Serena Sundell is heading to the Emerald City. On Monday night, the Seattle Storm picked Sundell with the 23rd overall pick in the third round of the 2025 WNBA Draft. Sundell was at the WNBA Draft in New York with her family and head coach Jeff Mittie. Sundell is the ninth player in program history selected in the WNBA Draft. If she plays in a game, she will be the 12th player from K-State to play in the league and the first since Breanna Lewis in 2018.

An All-American honorable mention selection by the WBCA and Associated Press in 2025, Sundell posted a career-high in points (14.1) and assists (7.3) per game. She also posted a career-high eight double-doubles this season. One of those double-doubles came in the NCAA Tournament when she recorded 19 points and 14 assists to help the Wildcats beat Kentucky. During that game, Sundell broke the program record for career assists. In Big 12 play, Sundell's consistency was a boost while center Ayoka Lee battled a foot injury. In conference play, Sundell averaged 14 points and a conference-best 7.3 assists.

The Maryville, Mo. native spent four seasons with K-State, starting 139 games. She averaged double-digit points in each of her four seasons. In 2022 and 2023, Sundell was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention before a first-team all-conference honoree in the last two seasons.



Sundell's wait on Monday was longer than expected. Viewed as a potential first-round pick by multiple outlets, Sundell was the last player invited to the draft to be selected, hearing her name called with the first selection of the final round. However, she lands where she can see immediate playing time, as the Storm needs additional guard play.