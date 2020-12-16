Signature Spotlight: Andrew Leingang
Who: Andrew LeingangPosition: Offensive Guard/CenterOffers: Kansas State, Arizona, Arizona State, Minnesota, North Dakota State, Oregon State, Stanford, Wyoming, Western Kentucky, Central Michigan,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news