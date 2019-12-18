News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 07:34:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Signature Spotlight: Robert Hentz

Robert Hentz
Robert Hentz (Derek Young/K-StateOnline)
Derek Young • KStateOnline
Recruiting Analyst
@dyoungrivals

Who: Robert HentzPosition: Defensive tackleOffers: Kansas State, Memphis, Troy, Arkansas State, UAB, North Texas, Colorado State, Western Kentucky, Southern Miss, Charlotte, UL-Monroe, South Alabam...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}