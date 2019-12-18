Signature Spotlight: TJ Smith
Who: TJ SmithPosition: Nickel/SafetyOffers: Kansas State, Boston College, Louisville, Kentucky, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Memphis, Houston, UConn, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Liberty, Ohio, South Flori...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news