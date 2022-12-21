@EMAWonline

The early signing period is underway, as the signings roll in, find a breakdown of each commitment once they sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI). Featured below will be a list of the offers each player had, a breakdown and also an ETA on when they might see the field for K-State.

6:04 AM - Joe Jackson RB - Davenport, FL

Offers: K-State, Alcorn State, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Bethune-Cookman, Bryant, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Grambling State, Iowa State, Louisville, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, Utah, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky Breakdown: Joe Jackson was the first running back in the 2023 class to commit to K-State and he made the decision all the way back in July, one day before Avery Johnson made his pledge to the Wildcats. Jackson's speed isn't game-changing, but he can still certainly scoot. The all-purpose back that he has been tagged with by Rivals is accurate as well. Jackson can be utilized as a weapon in the passing game for the Wildcats. Jackson ran for over 1,000 yards in the last two seasons at Ridge Community High School, which plays in the largest suburban class in Florida. Don't discount the 5.7 Rivals Rating that Jackson finishes with, that is just a tick-off four-star status for the Florida native. Playing Time ETA: As is the case with the running back room's outlook for next year, Jackson's chance at seeing significant time is going to rely more on Deuce Vaughn's upcoming decision than anything else. This staff has shown that no matter the age and experience level of the player, they will only play the guys that are worthy of time. I think with Jackson's skillset he sees some action in 2023, and if Vaughn decides to leave there is a chance he gets the second most touches behind DJ Giddens (combining rushing with receptions). 2023 or 2024 will be when we see heavy use of Jackson if all goes well with his development when he reaches campus.

6:06 AM - Devin Vass OL - Lakeland, FL

Offers: K-State, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Maryland, Memphis, Missouri, Pittsburgh, South Florida, Vanderbilt, Clemson Breakdown: Devin Vass came on the radar a little later than some of the other class of 2023 guys for the Wildcats, but he was in Manhattan for the thrashing of Oklahoma State and soon after made his commitment near the same time for Colorado commit Wesley Watson did. Vass said he immediately fell in love with the environment that Manhattan provided. He liked that the focus was all on K-State in the community and was also appreciative of how the coaches handled his recruitment. He also was on his visit the same time Joe Jackson was in town, as both are from around the same part of Florida. Vass' size is the thing that really stands out, he has the height and frame to continue to do some more bulking on. It is easy to see Vass being a contributor on the K-State offensive line in a few years. The Wildcat staff did have to do some fighting off of Missouri and Vanderbilt, as well as Pitt after securing his commitment. But the Wildcats were able to keep him locked down and also ease any worries about going so far from home for college. Playing Time ETA: It's going to be tough to see Vass playing in 2023 for sure, as all five starting offensive linemen from a Big 12 title team seem likely to return. In addition to more promising linemen behind them on the roster as well. If things go right and click immediately for Vass, his size gives him a shot at 2024, but I would expect 2025 to be the most certain time to see him as a serious contributor.

6:52 AM - Jack Fabris SAF - Bogart, GA

Offers: K-State, Army, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion Breakdown: Fabris is the son of former Kansas State assistant coach Jon Fabris, a man who worked under Bill Synder on two separate occasions. Fabris wasn’t Kansas State’s most highly sought-after signing, as he winds up being the lone two-star in the class and the only signee who failed to have another Power 5 offer. What Fabris does have, is the tag of being possibly the smartest football mind the Wildcats' got in the 2023 class. That knowledge of the game could help Fabris see more time than people might expect. Playing time ETA: Fabris still needs to mature physically and wasn’t a highly-recruited guy, meaning he’ll need to earn his way into playing time more than anyone else in Kansas State’s class. His fastest route to playing time will be on special teams, an area where the coach’s son could excel.

7:02 AM - Kameron Sallis DB - Kennedale, TX

Offers: Arizona State, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Tulane Breakdown: Sallis is another defensive back with great size. His length and versatility should be something that excites Kansas State fans as a 6-foot-2 safety. Sallis told EMAW Online in September that his main form of communication with Kansas State was with defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, who expressed to the Texas native that he would fit in great with the scheme. He committed to Kansas State in June but officially visited Manhattan during the week of the Tulane game. Despite Tulane being one of his offers, that game didn’t sway his decision in the slightest. Playing time ETA: Sallis will grow into his frame and will add to the 195-pound body he played his senior season of high school football at, but even though he’s behind at the very least VJ Payne in the safety spot he could contribute as a freshman.

7:03 AM - Jayce Brown WR - Ft. Walton Beach, FL

Offers: Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Charleston Southern, Charlotte, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Western Kentucky, K-State Breakdown: Jayce Brown visited Kansas State for its game against Texas Tech this season and committed just days later. Brown told EMAW Online in October that he had positive relationships with running backs coach Brian Anderson and wide receivers coach Thad Ward throughout the process. With offers from around the country, he, Wesley Watson and Andre Davis make up the wide receiver signees for the Wildcats. Playing time ETA: Wide receiver is a position that typically takes time for Kansas State to develop. Members of the 2022 class like Sterling Lockett didn’t play during this past season and typically the Wildcats only throw the ball to wide receivers who have extensive trust built in the offense, making it hard to envision Brown as an offensive contributor at all during his first season in Manhattan.

7:07 AM - Austin Romaine LB - Hillsboro, MO

Offers: K-State, Air Force, Brown, Columbia, Harvard, Murray State, New Mexico State, Northern Iowa, Ohio, Penn, Rice, Samford, South Dakota, SEMO, Southern Illinois, Tulane, Yale Breakdown: Austin Romaine got his offer after camping in Manhattan this summer and was able to show off his skillset in front of linebackers coach Steve Stanard. The Wildcats made the move and offered him, and he followed with a commitment. Romaine can move pretty well and makes up his size with strength. Romaine won't take to seeing the field immediately, but you can definitely see a world with him making plays for the Wildcats in a few years. Playing Time ETA: As I said above, there is skill and size to like about Romaine, and there is no doubting his smarts, holding offers to join the roster at plenty of Ivy League schools. I think with the other options that K-State has brought in and the current state of the roster, Romaine's earliest chance to see serious action is 2025.

7:09 AM - Avery Johnson QB - Maize, KS

Offers: K-State, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Memphis, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Pittsburgh, TCU, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin Breakdown: Avery Johnson finishes the 2023 class as the top player in the state of Kansas, which is the first time K-State has landed the in-state number one since 2004 when Nick Patton signed with the Wildcats. Overall, Johnson is the highest-ranked overall recruit since Lamark Brown in 2007. Johnson has showcased his ability as a passer and a runner over the last three seasons as a starting quarterback for Maize. In 13 games this season, Johnson threw for 2,768 yards and 29 touchdowns with just three interceptions. On the ground, he averaged 8.3 yards per carry and totaled 817 yards with 15 touchdowns. And if that wasn't enough evidence of the skillset he has, he also caught a 65-yard touchdown pass for the Eagles, who have finished as state runner-ups in 5A the last two seasons. The commitment from Johnson was huge for the Wildcats, showing that Chris Klieman and his staff could bring top-end talent to Manhattan and also secure talent inside the state when it is present. As for the fit, Johnson will have once he arrives in Manhattan, he will have a coordinator that will know how to maximize his running ability, while also helping take his passing to the next level, similar to the step Will Howard took this season. Playing Time ETA: I imagine we see a little bit of Johnson next season, whether it is in blowouts or special packages to give him a shot to use his athleticism. As for when it might become time for Johnson to take over as the starting signal caller in Manhattan, that seems to be 2025 at this point. Howard has two years of eligibility left and barring a sudden dropoff from this year's play, he will possess the job for the next two seasons if he wants them.

7:11 AM - Wesley Watson WR - College Station, TX

Offers: K-State, Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Buffalo, Colorado, Colorado State, Harvard, Houston, Incarnate Word, Louisiana, Navy, New Mexico State, North Texas, Northwestern State, Oklahoma State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Rice, Sam Houston State, SMU, Texas State, Tulane, UTEP, Utah, Utah State, Yale, Texas Tech Breakdown: Wesley Watson is a fairly late addition to the Wildcats 2023 recruiting class. He previously was committed to SMU and Colorado but decided to re-open his recruitment after the Buffalos fired head coach Karl Dorrell. Watson committed to K-State on Nov. 1, shortly after taking an official visit to Manhattan saying, "The family atmosphere, being able to come in and everybody's bought in. There are no self-prescribed guys in that locker room and they make you feel at home. My mom and brother love it, so that's another reason why I decided to commit. I'm ready to be a Wildcat." Watson suffered a season-ending injury late in the season when he broke his fibula. He had nine touchdown catches in eight games this season and average nearly 22 yards per reception as a senior. Playing Time ETA: Suffering a broken fibula certainly complicates Watson's ability to get on the field early in his career, and with K-State's class featuring a couple of wide receivers the path to playing time is only complicated more by Watson's broken leg. All things considered, Watson could become a prime redshirt candidate as he continues to rehabilitate his broken leg. Look for Watson to get on the field as a contributor closer to the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

7:13 AM - Will Anciaux TE - Wichita, KS

Offers: K-State, California, Iowa State, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska Breakdown: Another one of the uber-talented 2023 recruits in the state of Kansas, Will Anciaux was one of the first to join the class all the way back in April. Anciaux has been all EMAW ever since, with he and his family being at almost every home game this season. Other P5 schools, including those inside the Big 12, got multiple visits out of Anciaux, but he stayed firm with his pledge to the Wildcats, despite Kansas and Iowa State's efforts. Anciaux wrapped up a successful high school career at Kapaun Mt. Carmel in Wichita, helping the Crusaders steal a share of the Greater Wichita Athletic League title in his junior season. The skill and size of Anciaux were showcased often despite playing in an offense that primarily focused on the run with Omari Elias, a junior. Kapaun only averaged a number slightly over 100 yards passing per game, yet Anciaux averaged close to 90 yards this season. Anciaux was also a force on the basketball court for Kapaun, helping lead them to a GWAL title last season and an appearance in the 5A state tournament as the No. 1 seed. Playin Time ETA: When Anciaux shows up in Manhattan, he will be the tallest tight end on the roster at six-foot-six. He is about 15 pounds shy of the playing weight that the two main tight ends were at this season, with Ben Sinnott and Sammy Wheeler both being over 240 pounds. So putting on a little weight will be a key for Anciaux, but his skillset is going to give him a chance for an early impact at K-State. 2024 seems like the right time for him to crack the lineup as a serious contributor for the Wildcats.

7:16 AM - Donovan McIntosh CB - St. Louis, MO

Offers: Arkansas, Arkansas State, Ball State, Buffalo, Kansas, Memphis, Miami (OH), Murray State, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Western Michigan Breakdown: Donovan McIntosh is listed as an athlete, but the Wildcats recruited him with the goal of him becoming a defensive back in defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman’s unit. McIntosh is a native of St. Louis, and announced his commitment to the Wildcats on the first day of July 2022. Standing at 6-foot-3, McIntosh has the length necessary to compete with bigger wide receivers and with a background as a receiver has good ball skills to take advantage of poor passes. He’s the 15th-ranked player in the state of Missouri and comes to K-State from St. Mary’s High School. Van Malone was his lead recruiter. Playing time ETA: Kansas State’s had a plethora of defensive backs in recent years who have been productive after developing for a few years. While that could be McIntosh, his pure athleticism and higher ranking among signees in this class could get him on the field as a true freshman.

7:20 AM - Camden Beebe OL - Kansas City, KS

Offers: K-State Breakdown: Camden Beebe only recorded one scholarship offer coming out of Piper High School in Kansas City, Kan., but he did have interest from Iowa State, Kansas, Mizzou, Nebraska and TCU. He took a visit to Kansas in Oct. 2021 before committing to the Wildcats after three visits in 2021. Beebe is the 12th-ranked player in Kansas and is the younger brother of current K-State star offensive guard Cooper Beebe. Camden is a 6-foot-3, 330-pound guard and projects as an interior offensive lineman despite playing some tackle in high school. But he did also play guard for Piper. He could potentially play center for the Wildcats if he's able to master snapping the football. A physical, hard-hitting prospect who has the ability to pull on rushing plays, Beebe does need to improve in a few areas. He's a bit slow off the snap and he's guilty of bending at the waist occasionally. However, putting him on the interior of the offensive line in college should help hide him from speedy edge rushers. Playing Time ETA: Beebe is likely a bit more of a project on the offensive line for the Wildcats. He has decent size, but Beebe isn't overly imposing as an interior offensive lineman, which could hurt his chances of getting on the field. Expect Beebe to redshirt as a true freshman and eventually work his way into K-State's offensive line rotation as an upperclassman in the 2025 or 2026 seasons.

7:24 AM - Will Lee DB - St. Louis, MO

Offers: K-State, UConn, East Carolina, Florida State, Hawaii, Iowa, Lousiana, Middle Tennessee State, Oregon State, UAB, UTSA Breakdown: William Lee is one of the more recent additions to K-State's 2023 recruiting class having committed the Cats in late November out of Iowa Western C.C., a junior college in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Lee is a three-star prospect who decided to go JUCO coming out of high school partly because of the pandemic affected his playing opportunities. "When I was coming out of high school with all the COVID stuff going on, there was a lot of players that the schools I was looking at offers ended up getting pulled because players came back," Lee said. "Iowa Western is a top JUCO every year, so I ended up going here and we have the best DB JUCO coach." At 6-foot-3 and close to 200 pounds, Lee has very impressive size as a cornerback. Lee was previously committed to Oregon State, but he backed off that commitment in early October. This past season at Iowa Western, Lee totaled 24 tackles in 10 games. He also had seven pass breakups in the year. Playing Time ETA: K-State's addition of Lee is a big one. because the Cats could be in a position to lose both of their top two corners after this season with both Julius Brents and Ekow Boye-Doe potentially looking to end their K-State careers. If both were to move on, the Cats are going to have to replace both of their starting corners. Even if both are to return next season, Lee could be in a position to receive playing time next season.

7:25 AM - Rex Van Wyhe LB - Rock Rapids, IA

Offers: Iowa State, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Old Dominion, Southeast Missouri State, UTSA Breakdown: An outside linebacker with great size, Rex Van Wyhe is 6-foot-5 and should offer Kansas State some great pass-rushing ability. The product of Iowa Central Community College, Rivals recruiting national recruiting director Adam Gorney said Van Wyhe is capable of playing multiple positions after tallying 79 tackles (6.5 for loss) and 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery this past season. Playing time ETA: Rivals ranked Van Wyhe as the 10th-best JUCO transfer in this season’s class, something that is indicative of his ability to contribute early for the Wildcats. With Kansas State losing the pass-rushing production of Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Van Wyhe should be able to make an immediate impact for the Wildcats, even if it isn’t at the first-round level of Anudike-Uzomah.

7:27 AM - Andre Davis WR- Stilwell, KS

Offers: K-State, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tulane Breakdown: A 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver, Andre Davis is one of three wide receivers who was already committed to K-State to sign with the Wildcats in the early signing period. Davis is the son of Willie Davis, who played in the NFL for eight seasons. Davis is the third wide receiver to commit to K-State from Blue Valley, Stillwell, Kan., in consecutive seasons. He joins Dorian Stephens (2021) and Sterling Lockett (2022), though Stephens never made it to Manhattan, instead opting to play at Butler Community College. Playing Time ETA: K-State's wide receiver room is potentially going to lose all three of their top targets after the Sugar Bowl when. Kade Warner is out of eligibility, and Malik Knowles and Phillip Brooks are facing decisions to return under the COVID year of eligibility from the 2020 season. Davis' size could help him get on the field early in his career, but he'll likely have to share snaps with older pass catchers including Iowa transfer Keagan Johnson, RJ Garcia, Brenen Hawkins, Sterling Lockett and Tyson Struber.

7:30 AM - Wesley Fair SAF - Wichita, KS

Offers: Iowa State, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Minnesota Breakdown: Fair is the third Wichita native and one of six Kansans in this class for Kansas State. He’s below Sallis in terms of players expected to play safety that Chris Klieman’s staff is signing in this class, but he’s the 10th-ranked player in the Sunflower state and was an important get for the Wildcats, choosing the program in Manhattan over Big 12 foes Iowa State and Kansas. Playing time ETA: Expect fair to have his work cut out for him to play in year one in Manhattan because of the presence of VJ Payne and Kobe Savage.

7:32 AM - Kanijal Thomas CB - Del City, OK

Offers: K-State, Iowa State, Kansas, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech Breakdown: Kanijal Thomas is one of the best corners coming out of the state of Oklahoma in 2023, finding ways to defend passes thrown his way with his length, but also being able to keep pace with the man he is covering. I could easily see Thomas sliding in as a nickelback in the future for the Wildcats. In addition to being a lockdown corner for Del City, Thomas was also the leading receiver for the Eagles' offense. Catching 31 balls for 821 yards and 14 touchdowns in his senior campaign. On defense, he made 44 tackles and 3 interceptions, while also coming away with one sack. Playing Time ETA: The defensive back situation at K-State is going to be an interesting one to follow over the offseason and into next year. We saw multiple young players get opportunities throughout the season, but some of those early reps faded. Thomas could provide some versatility, and he might get a shot in 2023 to see what he can do. But 2024 feels like the safest bet. That is with everything working out in that scenario.

7:35 AM - Asher Tomaszewski DT - Chicago, IL

Offers: K-State, Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Fordham, Holy Cross, Kent State, Miami-Ohio, Montana, Navy, New Mexico State, North Dakota State, Nothern Iowa, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan, Wyoming Breakdown: Asher Tomaszewski is a 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive tackle from Chicago's Mt. Carmel, one Illinois' better high school football programs. Tomaszewski is a three-star prospect and is ranked as the 33rd-ranked player in Illinois in his class, and he is the only interior defensive lineman in the Wildcats' class. Slightly undersized for a defensive tackle, Tomaszewski's weight is something that is going to have to be increased to become a regular contributor for the Wildcats. But his 6-foot-4 frame should be able to carry more weight. As a player, Tomaszewski displayed quality tackling abilities for Mt. Carmel in his career. He's impressed with the ability to a breakdown into a quality tackling stance in front of ball carriers, and he uses quality fundamentals when bringing call carriers to the turf. Playing Time ETA: It's going to take time for Tomaszewski to add the necessary weight to contribute to the Wildcats. But because of his strong understanding of fundamentals, once the weight is added to his frame, Tomaszewski looks like he has the potential to be a solid run-stuffing defensive tackle for K-State. Look for him to get on the field beginning in 2024 as a rotational piece potentially.

8:00 AM - Collin Dunn LB - Tuscaloosa, AL

Offers: K-State, Austin Peay, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Maryland, Pitt, Southern Miss, Tennessee State, Toledo, Troy, West Virginia Breakdown: Collin Dunn is part of a historically good class of recruits coming out of the state of Alabama in the 2023 class. Dunn selected to commit to K-State in June and Steve Standard after taking a visit to Pitt in March. As a junior, Dunn had 75 tackles and four interceptions for Tuscaloosa, Ala., Hillcrest. He'll enter college with quality size for a linebacker, but he'll still need to add a few pounds before regularly contributing to K-State's defense. Dunn is impressive in pass coverage. He displays a quality feel for when to break on a pass in his film and he has a good understanding of the scouting report too. As a tackler, Dunn is aggressive and effective at using both arms to wrap up opposing ball carriers. One area that Dunn's film doesn't show a ton of pass rush, and when he gets blocked does need to improve his ability to shed blocks. But he has impressive speed, so when he gets a free path to the backfield he loudly makes his presence known. Playing Time ETA: K-State's linebacker depth is interesting. Daniel Green has been a good contributor for a couple of years and Austin Moore has proven to be a good tackler despite being a former walk-on. There is a path to early playing time for Dunn in 2023, especially on special teams.

8:06 AM - Ryan Davis DE - Glendale, AZ

Offers: K-State, Boise State, Idaho State, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State Breakdown: Ryan Davis chose K-State for a few reasons, saying he felt he had a good relationship with defensive ends coach Buddy Wyatt and defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo, as well as wanting to find a place that was the right fit. Davis is going to be another recruit that benefits from getting to campus and finding himself in the weight and training rooms. Hanging near 240-245 pounds at the moment, K-State will likely get him closer to the 270 mark before all is said and done. Playin Time ETA: I would expect Davis to need some time to get in position to play for the Wildcats. Defensive end is also a position that things could be covered for a while with Brendan Mott and Nate Matlack being back, and the possibility that even Felix Anudike-Uzomah returns (I doubt this though). Jaylen Pickle can return next season as well. And as mentioned above, Davis will have some serious work to put in with Tru Carroll. I think 2025 is the earliest Davis starts to make his presence felt on the K-State defense.

8:07 AM - Andrew Metzger TE - Aurora, CO

Offers: K-State, Air Force, Colorado, Eastern Michigan, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Utah State, Washington State, Wyoming Breakdown: Andrew Metzger was the second Colorado decommit to join the K-State class, and Metzger was even reoffered by Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. With good size and athleticism, the future of him and Will Anciaux as the two tight ends on the field for K-State is pretty appealing. Playing Time ETA: Similar to Anciaux there may be a spot open next year to see some playing time, but we likely won't get the full scope of Metzger until 2024 or 2025.

8:15 AM - Jackson Fullmer OL - Meridian, ID

Offers: Arizona State, Boise State, Colorado, Idaho State, Oregon State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State Breakdown: Fullmer will arrive in Manhattan with really solid size for a freshman, with a 6-foot-5, 280-pound frame already at his disposal. The Idaho product of Rocky Mountain High School visited Boise State and Penn State along with Kansas State before eventually choosing the Wildcats. He committed in July of 2022 and joins Devin Vass and Camden Beebe as the offensive linemen signed in this class. Playing time ETA: Offensive lineman rarely play much as true freshman for the Wildcats largely because the position is such a strong suit for KSU and because experience wins at that position more than any other in college football. Expect that to remain the case and Fullmer to play minimally next year.

8:17 AM - Asa Newsom LB - Waverly, IA

Offers: K-State, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Stanford, Vanderbilt Breakdown: This is a commitment the Wildcats really wanted. Asa Newsom made multiple visits to Manhattan in 2022, one in the summer and then one for the Texas game. The recruiting battle for Newsom's services was between the Cats, Kentucky, Iowa and Minnesota. His visit for the Texas weekend was one of the keys to choosing K-State, saying at the time of the visit, "the environment was really good. It was important for me to get around the coaches and the rest of the people in the building." Playing Time ETA: Newsom has the skills and the smarts to force the hand of the Wildcat coaches to give him a shot early. It also helps that there are questions on who may or may not return to the defense next season. Newsom sees the field in some capacity in 2023 and will be a regular on defense by 2024 in my eyes.

8:27 AM - Chiddi Obiazor DE - Eden Prairie, MN

Offers: K-State, Akron, Incarnate Word, Ohio, Tulane Breakdown: Chiddi Obiazor is a three star defensive end in K-State's 2023 recruiting class that committed to the Wildcats in July of 2022. Obiazor has no other Power 5 offers, but he is a top 10-ranked player in the state of Minnesota, and he's the only WIldcat pledge from Minnesota. In high school, Obiazor played at Eden Prarie, a small school, which allowed him to play on both offense and defense. Offensively he was a tight end, but K-State recurted him primarily as a defensive lineman. He is one of three defensive ends in the Wildcats 2023 class. Playing Time ETA: K-State's liked what they saw on Obiazor's film and are taking a chance on a physically impressive player who doesn't have any other Power 5 offers. He might need some time to develop and adjust to playing college football. But by his junior year academically, Obiazo could be a contributor on the line of scrimmage for the Wildcats.

