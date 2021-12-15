Signing Day Central: Class of 2022
Welcome to Signing Day Central for the Kansas State football recruiting Class of 2022. Refresh regularly for the latest signings for Chris Klieman's group.
We will add them under the Signature Spotlight heading as they sign, also providing a link to each signees own spotlight piece breaking down their recruitment story, scouting analysis and roster fit.
Stay logged in all day for an exclusive Signing Day experience on KSO where you'll receive coverage of the press conference, up-to-the-minute inside information and announcements on signings and receive an analysis of each signee and be provided commentary throughout the event.
SIGNATURE SPOTLIGHT (confirmed signings)
1. Safety VJ Payne of Georgia signs with Kansas State
2. Safety Jordan Perry of Georgia signs with Kansas State
3. Corner Colby McCalister of Texas signs with Kansas State
4. Defensive end Donovan Rieman of Oklahoma signs with Kansas State
5. Offensive lineman Drake Bequeaith of Texas signs with Kansas State
6. Tight end Brayden Loftin of Iowa signs with Kansas State
7. Safety Kobe Savage of Texas signs with Kansas State
8. Linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi of Kansas signs with Kansas State
9. Linebacker Jake Clifton of Oklahoma signs with Kansas State
10. Wide receiver Sterling Lockett signs with Kansas State
11. Tight end Garrett Oakley of Nebraska signs with Kansas State