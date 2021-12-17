Signing Day Central: Class of 2022

Welcome to Signing Day Central for the Kansas State football recruiting Class of 2022. Refresh regularly for the latest signings for Chris Klieman's group.

We will add them under the Signature Spotlight heading as they sign, also providing a link to each signees own spotlight piece breaking down their recruitment story, scouting analysis and roster fit.

Stay logged in all day for an exclusive Signing Day experience on KSO where you'll receive coverage of the press conference, up-to-the-minute inside information and announcements on signings and receive an analysis of each signee and be provided commentary throughout the event.