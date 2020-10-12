Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson received a huge hit from Texas Tech defender Riko Jeffers. He has not played ever since. The hit was penalized 15 yards and Jeffers was ejected.

It turns out that it will be the last football Thompson plays this season. Head coach Chris Klieman confirmed on his weekly Big 12 teleconference call that his starter and senior quarterback would miss the remainder of the season.

We are told that he underwent surgery on Friday, and that was the main reason he did not make the trip to Fort Worth when K-State defeated TCU, 21-14.

Thompson is a senior but he does have another year of eligibility left due to the frozen scholarship clocks for the 2020 season. At this time, it is not known if he will take advantage of that or not and the Wildcats have yet to broach that topic with their players.

Will Howard will be the expected starter after the bye week, when Kansas State hosts Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium.