Small update on new offer to CB Keith Abney

"I was happy and pumped to get the opportunity," Abney said. "Coach Malone is a great guy and a supportive coach. He likes my ball skills, my speed and my ability to make plays."

The Wildcats are pursuing him as a cornerback, so it was no surprise to find out cornerbacks coach Van Malone was the one to make the call to offer Abney and being courting him soon thereafter.

The three-star rising senior shared that K-State also likes him on the offensive end, but the most likely position for him at the next level is in the defensive backfield. Boston College and Pittsburgh are his other Power Five offers.

Abney and Malone discussed setting up an official visit for sometime this Summer, with a date still yet to be set.

He has already visited Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, SMU, Rice and Utah State. Of that group, Rice and Utah State are the ones that have extended a scholarship thus far.

"I haven’t scheduled any future visits yet, but I will soon," Abney pointed out. "I will probably go to Utah State, Colorado State, Louisiana Tech and Rice."

The biggest competition to land Abney currently are those Group of Five teams he plans to see in the near future. We'll know how serious the two sides are about coming together by if a visit to Manhattan is planned.

Abney said he is prioritizing a program that will develop him both on and off the field.