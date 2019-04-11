Social media stars: Football exposure rises
Simply put, Kansas State's social media team has done a fantastic job of providing access to the program for fans (and media) this spring.
Here's a collection of the work they've put in through this spring to bring you information about the Wildcats.
VIDEOS
Caught up in it— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 11, 2019
Spring Ball '19 x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/snSTZKOkVg
Saturdays with football are 🔙— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 6, 2019
Spring Ball '19 x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/VUH7pRpzrI
Built different#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/QpXUvy1AfA— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 4, 2019
Grindin’ All My Life— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 3, 2019
In honor of Nipsey Hussle, only his music being played at practice today
Spring Ball ‘19 x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/ImURdhFajq
That finish by AJ Parker (@parkersisland)— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 2, 2019
Spring Ball '19 x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/QvLN3wOcZh
1️⃣ QB pressure— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 30, 2019
2️⃣ INT
🎙 @CoachBuddyWyatt | #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/rZ2xdB6Gte
If you want something done right, get a kicker to do it.— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 29, 2019
One-bar-facemask @Kickitlynch taking the wheel#KStateFB #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/XsmLIdSPgb
💪💪💪— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 28, 2019
🎙 @CoachMessingham | 🏈 @Skylar_15#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/ERCsoXGKwx
No shortcuts. You keep going to the top.— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 28, 2019
🎙 @CoachKli | #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/WqU92OlRmH
Top defensive performers ➡️ ice cream sandwiches— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 28, 2019
(🤫 don't tell @FuelTheCats) #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/JYqCbDcLTC
Strap in.#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/BfwVeKEtYN— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 23, 2019
Starts in the trenches#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/sSNUK72ZWj— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 23, 2019
It is still the personal touch here. #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/vQw0gb4gwx— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 20, 2019
Time to put the pads on#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/KApG6IkBwn— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 19, 2019
Fight to the finish#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/qSZfNwYpaR— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 19, 2019
Get outdoors, make plays— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 19, 2019
🎙 @ScottieHazelton | 🏈 Da'Quan Patton (@IamkingKurt) pic.twitter.com/HDGghotLXi
"There are no shortcuts"— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 8, 2019
🎙 @coachkli | #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/5ZN2558kN9
Midseason form 🆙🔝#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/Q1CXox265q— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 8, 2019
Stack the good days on top of good days, starting with the first one.— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 7, 2019
Spring Ball | #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/7hButCdKHi
MIC'D UP
"Like you're surfing" in Mic'd Up— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 10, 2019
🎙 @CoachMikeTui | #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/KkNXKkDOy7
"Keep it PG" in Mic'd Up— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 9, 2019
🎙 @ckleincat7 | #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/Z3oE2Mf2Cy
"That's going to be on video" in Mic'd Up— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 5, 2019
🎙 @VanBMalone3rd | #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/pVqO5xl9zO
"'Stache looks extra clean" - and that whistle - in Mic'd Up— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 3, 2019
🎙 @CoachMessingham | #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/HKh7k9cDVt
"Oooooo-ee" in Mic'd Up— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 3, 2019
🎙 @CoachBuddyWyatt | #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/WkV3RdCNIV
"You better edit that" in Mic'd Up— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 29, 2019
🎙 @CoachAnderson15 | #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/fZYHx4CJjP
"Let's go, we're running" in Mic'd Up— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 27, 2019
🎙 @CoachKlanderman | #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/dig9HzCTlQ
Mic'd Up, Hyped Up— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 25, 2019
🎙 @CoachCRiles | #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/gYkJQHZ0dH
🔋🔋 brought to you by @ScottieHazelton— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 20, 2019
Defensive Coordinator/LB coach getting the mic in practice 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/DKEaMfgmkk
Wide receivers coach @CoachJRay takes the mic in spring practice#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/4CfIOBZSuD— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 15, 2019
PHOTOS
Practice 1️⃣3️⃣: All in the details— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 11, 2019
Spring Ball ‘19 x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/kLck2EPFUJ
Practice 1️⃣2️⃣: Today was a good day— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 9, 2019
Spring Ball ‘19 x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/8y6dKdyfbi
Practice 1️⃣1️⃣: A tune-up for next Saturday’s Showcase— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 7, 2019
Spring Ball ‘19 x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/xb1h5ZzUBQ
Practice 🔟: Seize ownership— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 6, 2019
Spring Ball ‘19 x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/Pqu2jMdgfq
Shoulder to shoulder, set the intention— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 4, 2019
Spring Ball ‘19 x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/sLEWVua4g5
Practice 9️⃣: Elevate 📈— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 4, 2019
Spring Ball ‘19 x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/QYMxTqEluN
Practice 8️⃣: On this side of April— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 2, 2019
Spring Ball ‘19 x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/nToajelzBo
Practice 7️⃣: Let’s scrimmage— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 30, 2019
Spring Ball ‘19 x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/LbS9TJ3JmM
Practice 6️⃣: Challenge yourself. Challenge your brother.— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 28, 2019
Spring Ball ‘19 x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/5FTBBgTJ2G
Taking ownership#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/9I7V1A8vdj— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 26, 2019
Practice 5️⃣: Make it the best one yet— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 26, 2019
Spring Ball ‘19 x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/iwsJHSzDuX
New week. Bring the juice.— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 25, 2019
Spring Ball ‘19 x #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/6mSuXmXhEm
Brute force#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/eteSfDJhX7— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 23, 2019
Moving as one#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/YXFJR4IucJ— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 20, 2019
Day 3: The Great Outdoors#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/it66IygE02— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 19, 2019
Day 2: Charged 🔋#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/P9eVgc4V80— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 9, 2019
Day 1: Football has returned#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/DfCj9Hf6z6— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 7, 2019
SURPRISE INTERVIEWS
Just two offensive linemen, hilariously talking steak, the defense and @CoachCRiles as a QB coach— K-State Football (@KStateFB) April 2, 2019
Surprise Interview 🎙 Coach Riley & Tyler Mitchell pic.twitter.com/IqbRsKSlyC
Watch for the MJ, LeBron and Kobe debate— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 29, 2019
Stay for dating "advice"
Surprise Interview 🎙 @ScottieHazelton & @justin_2201 pic.twitter.com/v5LP5HPs2j
*Plays that one song*— K-State Football (@KStateFB) March 12, 2019
Coach Tui: Is this a song they play here in the stadium?
Trey: If we can get them to. We need them to. 😉
Surprise Interview 🎙 @CoachMikeTui & @D1shon99KSU pic.twitter.com/pVosr2DavB