Source: Robert Morris transfer Amarion Dickerson to visit K-State

Robert Morris transfer Amarion Dickerson has set up a visit to Manhattan for a future date, a source confirmed to EMAW Online. Adam Borst of RMU Sports Now was the first to report the news.
Dickerson averaged 13.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 1.3 APG at Robert Morris last season. He was also the Horizon League defensive player of the year, averaging over two blocks and one steal a game.
The 6-foot-7 Junior forward led Robert Morris to the NCAA Tournament, where he had 13 points in the Horizon League Championship. He exploded in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 25 points and grabbing nine rebounds against Alabama. Dickerson also had three steals and two blocks in that battle.
The Cleveland, Ohio, native spent just one year at Robert Morris, transferring after spending two seasons at Mineral Area College, a junior college. Dickerson will be a senior next season but could potentially get another year by spending time at a junior college.
Dickerson would bring some toughness that was missing from this year’s K-State team. His ability to guard any position on the floor would be a big boost for Jerome Tang’s squad. On the offensive side, Dickerson gets his points around the basket. He scored 70 percent of his points inside the paint. He’ll shoot the three, but he only shot at a 27 percent rate.
It’s unclear what the timetable of Dickerson’s recruiting is, but he visited USC this past weekend. Several other high-major programs have reached out to Dickerson as well.
