Source: Robert Morris transfer Amarion Dickerson to visit K-State

Robert Morris transfer Amarion Dickerson has set up a visit to Manhattan for a future date, a source confirmed to EMAW Online. Adam Borst of RMU Sports Now was the first to report the news.

Dickerson averaged 13.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 1.3 APG at Robert Morris last season. He was also the Horizon League defensive player of the year, averaging over two blocks and one steal a game.

The 6-foot-7 Junior forward led Robert Morris to the NCAA Tournament, where he had 13 points in the Horizon League Championship. He exploded in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 25 points and grabbing nine rebounds against Alabama. Dickerson also had three steals and two blocks in that battle.