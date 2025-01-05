South Alabama CB Amarion Fortenberry commits to K-State

Amarion Fortenberry intercepts a pass in the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl. Fortenberry committed to Kansas State on Saturday. (Photo by © Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Kansas State has more cornerback reinforcements coming through the transfer portal. On Saturday afternoon, South Alabama transfer Amarion Fortenberry committed to the Wildcats, he confirmed to EMAW Online. He will have three years of eligibility.

Advertisement

Fortenberry broke out this season as a true freshman, starting eight games for South Alabama. The 5-foot-11 cornerback recorded 45 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions, emerging as one of the nation's most promising cornerbacks. According to Pro Football Focus data, Fortenberry was targeted 52 times, allowing 32 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns. While those numbers can be seen as fairly uninspiring, his play down the stretch was promising, allowing 88 yards and a touchdown in the final four games. In South Alabama's bowl game, Fortenberry picked off Western Michigan quarterback Hayden Wolff in the first quarter.

Before joining South Alabama, Fortenberry was a two-star recruit in the class of 2024. He committed to the Jaguars in June 2023 but began to receive interest from Ole Miss and Memphis. However, Fortenberry chose to sign with South Alabama.

Fortenberry is K-State's second cornerback addition through the transfer portal. In December, the Wildcats added Oklahoma cornerback Jayden Rowe. The Wildcats also added safeties Mar'Quavious Moss (West Georgia) and Gunner Maldonado (Arizona) from the portal. Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman is looking to retool their secondary following the departures of starting cornerbacks Jacob Parrish (NFL Draft) and Keenan Garber (graduation). Safety Marques Sigle also declared for the draft after his final season of eligibility. ZaShon Rich and Donovan McIntosh impressed in the bowl game, but neither has played much since joining the program. However, coaches have praised their development, and the pair are expected to compete for a starting spot.