Kansas State is bringing Shane Southwell back to Manhattan to fill the opening on its coaching staff created by Brad Korn's departure to become the head coach at Southeast Missouri.
The news was first reported in a Tweet by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and has been confirmed by K-StateOnline and a variety of news outlets.
Southwell spent last season as an assistant at Robert Morris but is now returning to Manhattan to join Bruce Weber's staff after Korn was named the head coach at SEMO.
Southwell joins Chris Lowery and Jermaine Henderson to round out K-State's staff.
Both Henderson and Southwell have been previously promoted under Weber and have been the two tabbed to replace Chester Frazier (departed a year ago to Virginia Tech) and now Korn.
Robert Morris went 20-14 in Southwell's only year on staff, including 13-5 in league play.
From Robert Morris University on Southwell
Southwell joined the RMU staff in August of 2019 after spending the last two seasons as a graduate student manager at Kansas State University. While with the Wildcats, he helped KSU post consecutive 25-win seasons for the first time in school history. Kansas State went 25-12 (.676) and advanced to the Elite Eight in 2017-18 and last season finished 25-9 (.735), earning a share of the 2019 Big 12 regular-season championship.
A native of Harlem, N.Y., Southwell served as the video coordinator for Team USA at the 2019 U19 World Cup in Heraklion, Greece, under Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber. Team USA earned its seventh gold medal with a perfect 7-0 record.
A four-year standout as a student-athlete at Kansas State from 2010-14, Southwell is one of just eight players in school history to help the Wildcats advance to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments. He was part of 92 victories with the Wildcats and finished his career ranked just outside the top 10 in the record book for games played (126), assists (271) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.62). Southwell was named to the 2013 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention team after averaging 8.4 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent (104-for-230) from the field, including 43.6 percent (48-for-110) from beyond the arc, during the 2012-13 campaign.
Professionally, Southwell played in Mexico, Australia and Switzerland after graduating in May of 2014 from Kansas State with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies. Southwell also owns a Master of Science degree from KSU in college student personnel and intercollegiate athletics, which he earned in May of 2019.
