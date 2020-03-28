Kansas State is bringing Shane Southwell back to Manhattan to fill the opening on its coaching staff created by Brad Korn's departure to become the head coach at Southeast Missouri.

The news was first reported in a Tweet by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports and has been confirmed by K-StateOnline and a variety of news outlets.



Southwell spent last season as an assistant at Robert Morris but is now returning to Manhattan to join Bruce Weber's staff after Korn was named the head coach at SEMO.

Southwell joins Chris Lowery and Jermaine Henderson to round out K-State's staff.

Both Henderson and Southwell have been previously promoted under Weber and have been the two tabbed to replace Chester Frazier (departed a year ago to Virginia Tech) and now Korn.

Robert Morris went 20-14 in Southwell's only year on staff, including 13-5 in league play.