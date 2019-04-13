CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

On the practice…

“We are still getting better every day, so we came out here knowing we were going to practice. There were just more fans here. The fact is we were able to get our practice, get our work in and all of those things. This is a normal practice for us. We just finished the practice rather than with the double-rep team period with a little bit of a scrimmage at the end.”

On linebacker Justin Hughes…

“He tore his ACL last week. I am sick for the kid and love him. He knows how I feel about it. In my opinion, in the short time around him, he is the heart and soul of our football team. The kids love him and the coaches love him. He will be back. He has an opportunity to get a medical hardship, and he is going to do that because he loves the game of football. The challenge for Justin is to be a great leader and to be a captain like he is from the sideline next year. He will be challenged by it, but I think he will grow from it. I know he will be back stronger and better than ever, but he will miss next year. I am really confident he is going to be back in 2020.”

On what he liked from quarterback Skylar Thompson this spring…

“Just his awareness of our offense; his constant ability to learn more every day about what we are doing offensively. He and Coach (Collin) Klein, Coach (Courtney) Mess (Messingham) meet an awful lot. They do a great job of continuing to give him more and more information that he is able to retain. That is the thing I was so impressed with Skylar about - the amount of information he was able to retain in a 15-day practice and the fact that we threw everything in the playbook at him. Some things were probably emphasized more than others, but when we come back for the fall, it will all be recall for him. I know the kind of work ethic he has. He will work on this stuff all through the spring and all through summer so that he will be really refined come August.”

On Samuel Wheeler moving from quarterback to tight end…

“I appreciate Sammy because I have been a part of a lot of football teams where there are excellent athletes at quarterback. Unfortunately, at that position there is one guy that is on the field. So he came to us and we came to him and said, ‘Sammy, we think you are a pretty good athlete. We want to see you do something else. Can you get on the field for us?’ He said, ‘Absolutely. I want to.’ The tight end is a position that is a need for us, and he embraced it and jumped in. I think we have had him play there the last eight or nine practices. I have been really impressed. He will be in the mix for us next year.”

On the starting defense…

“The guys up front are pretty dang good. We have bookend defensive ends and (Trey) Dishon inside. We have a number of bodies inside. I like the defensive front. That is where it starts for us, obviously. When we lost Justin (Hughes) we moved Eli (Sullivan), so we put a little bit more on his plate. We are learning in the secondary. We are still mixing and matching guys. We have flipped (Denzel) Goolsby and (Jonathan) Alexander. We have flipped Wayne (Jones) a little bit so we could find the best position that will fit them in August. We did the same thing with Walt (Walter Neil). Walt played nickel for a while and now he is playing corner. That will still be a work in progress. We are trying to find the best four or five back there when it comes to nickel, so that will still be something we will continue to tinker with throughout August.”

On the running back position…

“I feel better about it today. Obviously, there is ongoing competition. I think James (Gilbert) has probably been the most consistent, and that is why we did not give him as many repetitions today. Harry (Trotter) has been nicked up and Tyler (Burns) has been nicked up, so they have missed some of those scrimmage days. That is why it was better for them to have a heavier workload (today). It is going to be an ongoing battle as we get into the fall. Those guys, as well as some young guys. We have great competition right now. The offenses that I have been a part of with Coach (Courtney) Mess (Messingham), we had a variety of guys. You just cannot have one. You have to be able to have some guys.”

On wide receiver Wykeen Gill…

“We have been really impressed with Wykeen, especially with (Isaiah) Zube (Zuber) out this spring. He has taken on that role of being a playmaker. He is continuing to learn the game. He has not played a ton football for us, so he is learning the game. He is learning from Dalton Schoen. He is learning from Jason Ray. I have been really impressed with his ability to bounce back every day and make plays. Every day we have seen him play like you saw out there today, somewhere along the practice, he is going to hook up for a big play. That is what he has to be as a big playmaker for us.”

On wide receiver Hunter Rison…

“Hunter is getting better. He has missed some time as well, so we have to get him back with a great spring and a great summer. He has a world of ability, and I am excited to see, just like everybody else, when we reinstall all of this stuff when we get to August, how much retention everybody has so that they just play faster. It is sometimes difficult to tell how talented a young man is if they do not know what they are doing. Now they are starting to get the understanding of our schemes, offensively and defensively. They will continue to do that themselves with practices this spring and summer, but when we get into August and we reinstall it as coaches, I will look for really quantum leaps from a lot of guys.”