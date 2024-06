Kansas State didn't see much movement in the cornerback room, but that might be good for the Wildcats.

Rotational cornerbacks like Will Lee III and Jordan Wright were the only key contributors to leave the program but both were replaced fairly easily between Keenan Garber's breakout and the addition of Rice transfer Jordan Dunbar.

With defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman playing a 3-3-5 defense, the Wildcats will only start two cornerbacks. However, they'll still need at least four players who are capable of stepping in and producing when required.