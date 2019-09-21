Let's take a look around the rest of the Big 12 Conference with Kansas State taking the week off. You can hear our bye-week edition of The KSO Show HERE, where we answer your questions from The Foundation.

UL Monroe (1-1) at Iowa State (1-1) - 11 a.m.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy. (Associated Press)

Iowa State is off to a slow start in what may be its most anticipated season in, well, ever, after needing three overtimes to knock off Northern Iowa at home in the season opener before dropping a heart-breaker to in-state rival Iowa. Monroe is a 17.5 point underdog in this one, although it did nearly stun a shaky Florida State team in Tallahassee. The Cyclones should have their best performance of the young season, so far. PREDICTION: Iowa State 35, Monroe 21

SMU (3-0) at No. 25 TCU (2-0) - 2:30 p.m.

TCU quarterback Alex Delton (Associated Press)

TCU got a very nice win last week at Purdue despite shockingly bad quarterback play. Alex Delton and Max Duggan combined to complete just 8-of-24 passes for 75 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Delton's performance was especially rough, as he was just 1-of-6 for five yards and an interception, posting a QBR (on a scale of 100) of 0.7. He also carried three times for negative three yards. The Horned Frogs may need more production in the passing game to match Texas transfer Shane Buechele and the SMU offense in this one. PREDICTION: TCU 38, SMU 27

West Virginia (2-1) at Kansas (2-1) - 3:30 p.m.

West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall (William Wotring / The Dominion Post)

These looked like the worst two teams in the league two weeks into the season, then the Mountaineers and Jayhawks each blew by Power Five opponents N.C. State and Boston College last week. Both teams will be looking to prove last week's win wasn't a fluke, as two new head coaches (Neal Brown and Les Miles) will also both be looking to win their initial Big 12 contest. PREDICTION: West Virginia 31, Kansas 26

Baylor (3-0) at Rice (0-3) - 6:00 p.m.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (USA Today)

Baylor is a rare Big 12 team who avoids playing a P5 team in its non-conference schedule, and the Bears should complete a 3-0 non-conference start against a winless Rice bunch. The Owls have given up at least 40 points and lost by at least 20 each of the last two weeks against Wake Forest and Texas. Make it three straight, in both categories, after this one. PREDICTION: Baylor 44, Rice 20

Oklahoma State (3-0) at No. 12 Texas (2-1) - 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (USA Today)