Stock Up, Stock Down: Where K-State MBB stands before conference play

After two tough road games against Drake and Wichita State, Kansas State sits at a crossroads in their season. There have been bright spots, but inconsistencies continue to hold the Wildcats back. The start of conference play will prove crucial as the Wildcats attempt to save what seems like a lost season. Here's a look at what’s trending up and down based on the Wildcats's last two games.

Stock Up

1. Rich's Offensive Potential If there’s one player who shined during the past week, it’s Macaleab Rich. The sophomore forward showed out against Wichita State, scoring 20 points on an efficient 8-of-13 from the field, including three three-pointers from beyond the arc. His ability to stretch the floor while attacking the rim gives the Wildcats an offensive weapon they desperately need. Rich’s performance off the bench proves he can provide instant scoring, and his increased role following Achor Achor’s departure has given him more opportunities to showcase his skills. If Rich can continue to build consistency, especially on defense, he could become a major contributor moving forward, and may even see some starting opportunities following the Wichita State game.

2. Hawkins's All-Around Game Coleman Hawkins is one of the most versatile players on this Wildcats roster. Against Drake, Hawkins stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. While his shooting percentages weren’t spectacular this week, his ability to facilitate and create opportunities for others stood out. Hawkins also chipped in on the boards and provided strong help defense, proving he can impact the game in multiple ways. If he can find more consistency with his outside shot, Hawkins will remain a key piece for this team. While he receives a hard time from the fans for his scoring woes, his stats don't lie as he finds more ways to contribute to this team than just putting the ball in the hoop.

Stock Down

1. Backcourt Struggles The Wildcats’ guards struggled in both games, particularly when it came to shooting and taking care of the basketball. David Castillo had a forgettable week, shooting a combined 1-of-15 from the field and going scoreless against Wichita State. Max Jones and CJ Jones were also inconsistent, with both players combining for costly turnovers and poor decision-making at key moments. The lack of a steady hand in the backcourt makes it difficult for Kansas State to establish a rhythm offensively, and the turnovers are giving easy points to their opponents, which will hurt you even more when playing Big 12 opponents.

2. Free Throw Shooting The Wildcats’ free-throw shooting was a glaring weakness this week, costing them crucial opportunities to stay competitive in both games. Against Drake, the team shot just 11-of-20 from the stripe. It didn’t get much better against Wichita State, where they managed just 40 percent from the floor. N’Guessan and Hawkins, in particular, struggled at the line, going a combined 6-15 over the two games. In close games, free throws can often be the difference between a win and a loss, and the Wildcats simply aren’t capitalizing on their chance