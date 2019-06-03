Quarterback Hunter Dekkers is a fascinating prospect. The native of Hawarden, Iowa - listed population of 2,491 - has had to work to get attention due to his small-town status and lack of significant recruiting buzz around his name. Well, up until recently. That's begun to change, with his continued inclusion in the Elite 11 selection process and his recent trip to Kansas State's one-day camp on Sunday in Manhattan.

Dekkers looks every bit of the 6-foot-2, 225 pounds he's listed at and is a good athlete, despite the stigma that sometimes comes with the "Pro Style" quarterback label. He's certainly not a statue. Dekkers has timed in the mid 4.6 range in the 40-yard dash this camp season and appeared to hit right around that mark in Manhattan on Sunday. It's not about speed for this lefty, however, but arm strength. While still somewhat raw at the position, Dekkers possesses a cannon of a throwing arm, one that was on full display in Manhattan Sunday for the K-State coaching staff. It was enough for offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham to single out Dekkers multiple times to come back and throw more, and to earn regularly shouted compliments from quarterbacks' coach Collin Klein. He also had plenty of attention from the entire staff as camp closed. You have to do some projecting with Dekkers, but there's a lot of upside there.

For one, despite already having good size, Dekkers' father is probably in the 6-foot-4 range, and if his son follows his growth patterns there could be another inch or two to come - even after high school graduation. And, while it's popular among scouts to at times dismiss arm strength as far less important than accuracy, timing, vision and touch (not wrong, to be fair), doing so sometimes dismisses the trait that gives a quarterback, who develops those other things, a much higher ceiling. It's not that Dekkers doesn't possess those other qualities, too, but it's the velocity with which he throws that can make him unique. With Dekkers, you know if nothing else you're getting a talented athlete with good size, impressive arm talent and a good attitude. What K-State, and other Power Five programs, have to determine now is how Dekkers will grow into a leader of an entire offense at the next level.

I had a great time at Kansas State today! It was awesome meeting with @CoachKli, @CoachMessingham, and @ckleincat7 pic.twitter.com/3xTs2ryelf — Hunter Dekkers (@hunterdekkers) June 3, 2019

COMMENTS FROM DEKKERS