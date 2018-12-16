Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-16 09:27:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Sunday Recruiting Update: What's the latest?

Naxwo7dzkuxf9vpg0ytn
Lawrence Free State fullback Jax Dineen.
Derek Young/KSO
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Derek Young updates you on what we know about K-State's recruiting weekend, so far, HERE.

Irp7f3zwdwy2uhuqsdm8
Click picture above to take advantage of this deal and sign up for KSO.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}