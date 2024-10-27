Sweet 16: K-State defeats Kansas to win 16th-straight Sunflower Showdown

Nickendre Stiger (12) tackles Kansas WR Luke Grimm (Photo by Scott Sewell-Imagn Images)

Chris Tennant was the hero as his 51-yard field goal delivered K-State a 16th-straight victory over Kansas. In a back-and-forth rivalry game, this was one of the best Sunflower Showdowns in recent memory. The Jayhawks received the ball first and took the lead right off the bat. A long drive of over six minutes finished with a 38-yard touchdown by Sevion Morrison. It took until the second quarter for K-State to answer, as Avery Johnson did what he’s done all season, find one of his tight ends for a touchdown.

On the ensuing kickoff, Simon McClannan kicked it to the one-yard line, and the Kansas returner made a mistake by catching the ball before going out of bounds. On the next play, Damian Ilalio forces a safety giving the Wildcats the lead. K-State went to halftime leading 16-14, with both teams trading touchdowns before the break. A quick four-play, 75-yard drive out of the half put the Wildcats back up nine. A DJ Giddens 54-yard run was the focal point of this drive. Just like Kansas did all game, they responded right away. The Wildcats kept Devin Neal quiet for most of the night, but he scampered in for a 24-yard touchdown. On the next drive, Johnson lost control of the ball and gave it right back to the Jayhawks. Jalon Daniels found the endzone on the ensuing drive, giving them the lead.

Despite one fumble by Avery Johnson, he had himself a solid night. He finished the game completing 19 passes for 253 yards, and two touchdowns. His leading receiver was Jayce Brown with a near 100-yard performance. Giddens struggled to find room besides his 54-yard gain. He finished with 102 yards overall.

Kansas State’s defense held strong in the fourth quarter. After struggling throughout the game, they didn’t allow a point in the final frame. On the final two drives of the game for the Jayhawks, the Wildcat's defense forced two turnovers. On the first one, K-State just had a turnover on downs that KU forced with just under three minutes to go. It looked to be over for the Wildcats, but a Jalon Daniels fumble kept the Wildcats in it. Chris Tennant sealed the deal with a 51-yard field goal, that ended up being the decider.