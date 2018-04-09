One of the top transfers on the market this spring, Matt Moyer has taken the first steps towards a second college decision. A redshirt freshman at Syracuse, Moyer, a one-time member of the Rivals150 from the graduating class of 2016, has set two official visit dates as two others remain in the works, he tolds Rivals.com.

After redshirting his first year at Syracuse in the fall of 2016, Moyer took to the floor this winter posting averages of three points and three rebounds. However, the potential remains with the 6-foot-7 forward, of which was on display during an early season tilt against UConn where he posted 18 points and eight rebounds in his team’s win.