One of the top transfers on the market this spring, Matt Moyer has taken the first steps towards a second college decision. A redshirt freshman at Syracuse, Moyer, a one-time member of the Rivals150 from the graduating class of 2016, has set two official visit dates as two others remain in the works, he tolds Rivals.com.
After redshirting his first year at Syracuse in the fall of 2016, Moyer took to the floor this winter posting averages of three points and three rebounds. However, the potential remains with the 6-foot-7 forward, of which was on display during an early season tilt against UConn where he posted 18 points and eight rebounds in his team’s win.
While things didn’t work out at Syracuse, the future remains bright for Moyer as a number of power programs remain in the hunt. Dayton and Ohio State have been in touch but first, Xavier will have the opportunity to host Moyer for an official visit this weekend, beginning on April 13.
In no rush to make a decision, Moyer has scheduled another official visit for Vanderbilt, one that will occur on the weekend of May 7.
A timetable for a decision is not set as Moyer is attempting to schedule two other official visits to Kansas State and Texas. He was the number 40 ranked prospect in the 2015 class and is valued for his defensive versatility and ability to play multiple positions in the half-court offense.