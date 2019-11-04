On October 28, Smith decommitted from the Tigers and re-opened his recruitment. That decision was not long after an official visit to Kansas State , and it was on that visit, that the Wildcats made their move.

"As soon as I got over to McEachern, they were talking to my coaches, so they had been watching my film, and after I put my mid-season highlights, they hopped on me and offered me," said Smith.

"Things really took off from there. Things happened really fast.

"The day they offered me, I talked to the head coach (Chris Klieman), I have been talking to the defensive backs coach every day, then I went on the official visit.

"From that visit, it all played out and I felt it on the visit. I have known for a little while now Kansas State was the school for me.

"The coaches were honest with me, they were very straight up, the city is great and it was an overall great atmosphere. I knew after my official visit that is where I want to go.

"I told the coaches of my decision Sunday. I FaceTimed with the whole defensive staff, and when I told them of my decision, there was nothing but excitement in the room.

"I feel Kansas State is a great fit for me. It is a great place, it offers a great education and I love the fans there.

"I feel I can make a name for myself, succeed there and I like how they want to use me at nickel back. I think I can use all of my abilities there.

"Manhattan is a great city. The people there love the Kansas State football team. They is all they have, so the support is great and it is a great place to be.

"This commitment is a different feeling from when I first committed. I wanted to be done with recruiting before the season, and I thought I was, but things changed. Memphis is a great school, but Kansas State is the one for me. I feel different and I will be signing in December."



