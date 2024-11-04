Advertisement
Notebook: Dylan Edwards's role, Damian Ilalio's impact
As K-State prepares for Houston, the offensive staff knows Dylan Edwards needs more touches
• Kevin Fielder
3 defensive keys to a Kansas State victory over Houston
Kansas State will travel to Houston on Saturday night, looking to keep their winning streak going
• Kamden Tatkenhorst
Fielder: What can we take from K-State's starting lineup in exhibition?
K-State's starting five was unique during K-State's exhibition win against Fort Hays State
• Kevin Fielder
Game MVPs: Kansas State MBB defeats Fort Hays State in exhibition
Standouts from Kansas State's 70-56 win over Fort Hays State
• Jake Stephens
Takeaways as Kansas State MBB beats Fort Hays State in exhibition
Takeaways as Kansas State opens their season with an exhibition win
• Kamden Tatkenhorst
Takeaways as Kansas State WBB opens season with win over Green Bay
