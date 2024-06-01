Takeaways: K-State dominates Louisiana Tech to open NCAA Tournament
You couldn't have scripted a better start for Kansas State baseball in the Fayetteville Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
Despite the game spanning two days due to weather in the area, the Wildcats handled business against Louisana Tech, 19-4. With the win, K-State will play Arkansas later today, beginning at 8 p.m. central.
K-State's bats were the difference in the opener. After an inconsistent end of the season, the Wildcats started the game by scoring seven runs through two innings. As a team, the Wildcats finished with 18 hits, including five home runs.
Here are three takeaways from K-State's win.
KAELEN CULPEPPER SHINES
Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and Kaelen Culpepper is a big-time player.
This season, Culpepper has emerged as one of the best players in the nation. He's expected to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft and has been K-State's most crucial bat throughout the season.
Over the two-day game, Culpepper totaled four hits on five at-bats, becoming the first K-State player to hit for the cycle since 2014. His four RBIs weren't the difference on the scoreboard, but his triple in the second inning did help build a solid lead for the Wildcats.
For the Wildcats to have any chance against Arkansas, they'll need Culpepper (and other players) to get hot, and a hot start against Louisiana Tech is an encouraging start.
BULLPEN STAYS STRONG
Starting pitcher Owen Boerema didn't go as long as K-State hoped, lasting just 4.1 innings before being taken out for Cole Wisenbaker.
While the bullpen having to pitch over half the game would be a concern, the run support made it less of one. Instead of turning to an arm like Tyson Neighbors, the Wildcats turned to Dean Blake and Josh Wintroub, who held Louisiana Tech scoreless over four innings.
This is ideal for K-State, who will have just a few hours before facing off against Arkansas. Now, the Wildcats will be able to feel comfortable with their bullpen, as the Neighbors and Wisenbaker have little wear and tear on their arms.
PARSONS AND INGRAM GET GOING
While K-State's run will likely be determined by the duo of Kaelen Culpepper and Brady Day, getting solid performances from the secondary bats can be the difference.
Against Louisiana Tech, Jaden Parsons and Chuck Ingram combined for eight hits and nine RBIs, as the duo got things going early and often for the Wildcats.
Ingram got things going in the second inning, hitting a home run to extend Kansas State's lead to three. Parsons quickly followed that up with an RBI single. Ingram would hit his second home run later in the game, while Parsons would get one of his own.
It's unlikely to expect Ingram and Parsons to have games like this often, the Wildcats will need solid performances from other bats, as it's unlikely (and unfair) to place the expectations on just Culpepper and Day.