You couldn't have scripted a better start for Kansas State baseball in the Fayetteville Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Despite the game spanning two days due to weather in the area, the Wildcats handled business against Louisana Tech, 19-4. With the win, K-State will play Arkansas later today, beginning at 8 p.m. central. K-State's bats were the difference in the opener. After an inconsistent end of the season, the Wildcats started the game by scoring seven runs through two innings. As a team, the Wildcats finished with 18 hits, including five home runs. Here are three takeaways from K-State's win.

KAELEN CULPEPPER SHINES

Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and Kaelen Culpepper is a big-time player. This season, Culpepper has emerged as one of the best players in the nation. He's expected to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft and has been K-State's most crucial bat throughout the season. Over the two-day game, Culpepper totaled four hits on five at-bats, becoming the first K-State player to hit for the cycle since 2014. His four RBIs weren't the difference on the scoreboard, but his triple in the second inning did help build a solid lead for the Wildcats. For the Wildcats to have any chance against Arkansas, they'll need Culpepper (and other players) to get hot, and a hot start against Louisiana Tech is an encouraging start.

BULLPEN STAYS STRONG

Starting pitcher Owen Boerema didn't go as long as K-State hoped, lasting just 4.1 innings before being taken out for Cole Wisenbaker. While the bullpen having to pitch over half the game would be a concern, the run support made it less of one. Instead of turning to an arm like Tyson Neighbors, the Wildcats turned to Dean Blake and Josh Wintroub, who held Louisiana Tech scoreless over four innings. This is ideal for K-State, who will have just a few hours before facing off against Arkansas. Now, the Wildcats will be able to feel comfortable with their bullpen, as the Neighbors and Wisenbaker have little wear and tear on their arms.

PARSONS AND INGRAM GET GOING