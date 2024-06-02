Kansas State's unprecedented run in the NCAA Tournament isn't over yet, as the Wildcats handled SEMO, 7-2, to advance to the super regionals of the bracket. With Ty Ruhl on the mound, the Wildcats controlled the Redhawks in an elimination game. K-State jumped out to an early 7-0 lead through three innings before turning to their bullpen to shut the game down. With the win, the Wildcats advance to the super regional section of the NCAA Tournament, where they'll play Virginia in a best-of-three series. Here are three takeaways from K-State's win against SEMO.

RUHL'S RETURNS TO FORM

Heading into the season, Ty Ruhl was set to be one of the team's starters. However, an early injury derailed his season. As K-State headed into the NCAA Tournament, head coach Pete Hughes mentioned that Ruhl had his best bullpen sessions. That certainly gave the Wildcats some positivity to throw him out in a deciding game against SEMO. Ruhl only pitched four innings in the win, but they were four quality innings to set the tone for the rest of the night. On 76 pitches, Ruhl allowed just two hits and struck out five. K-State might have to turn to Ruhl again during the super regional - especially if the series is pushed to the final game - so his return to the mound is massive for the Wildcats, and could prove to be the difference.

DEPTH BATS LEAD THE WAY

In K-State's first two games, Kaelen Culpepper and Brady Day stole the show at the plate. The duo came up with big play after big play to start the regional and was a driving factor to most of their early success. However, Brendan Jones and David Bishop stepped up against SEMO. The two combined for five hits and five RBIs, leading the way for the Wildcats early scoring that set the tone for the rest of the night. While K-State's run in the NCAA Tournament will be dictated by their stars, getting solid performances from other bats like Jones and Bishop can set the tone for the entire lineup.

BULLPEN CLOSES THE DOOR