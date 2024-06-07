Kansas State baseball opened their Super Regional in disappointing fashion, seeing an early three-run lead slip away to Virginia. The Wildcats opened the scoring in the first inning before a Kaelen Culpepper double in the third gave K-State a three-run lead in the early frames. Starting pitcher Owen Boerema then navigated out of multiple jams before allowing two runs in the bottom of the 5th and 6th to give Virginia the lead. A David Bishop home run in the next frame tied the game, but the tie was short-lived, as second baseman Henry Godbout answered with a three-run home run to give the Cavaliers a 7-4 lead, a score which would hold for the rest of the game. The loss puts K-State in a tough position for the rest of the weekend, as they'll have to win the next two games to advance to Omaha. While history doesn't favor K-State advancing, many programs have advanced after dropping the series opener. Now on the brink of elimination, the Wildcats will look to keep their season alive with a win tomorrow night. Here are three takeaways from the Wildcats 7-4 loss in the series opener.

BLAKE DEAN STRUGGLES IN RELIEF

Blake Dean inherited a tough situation when he was called from the bullpen, as Virginia had placed runners at first and second with one out. However, his outing was lackluster, allowing two runs in 0.2 innings pitched. Dean opened his night with a wild pitch that advanced each of Virginia's runners into scoring position. Then, a ground-rule double cleared the bases and gave the Cavaliers a late lead. In the next inning, he put the first two runners on base before being replaced by Cole Wisenbaker, who would allow the game-winning home run. Dean has been a reliable pitcher for the Wildcats, and relievers are bound to have disappointing performances. However, seeing that performance in the NCAA Tournament Super Regionals is less than ideal. The Wildcats may call on Dean again this series, so he needs to be ready, whether it's tomorrow or Sunday in a series decider.

CULPEPPER STAYS HOT BUT OFFENSE GOES COLD