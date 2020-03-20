Talking K-State hoops, football on KSNT
Matt Hall spoke with KSNT's Pete Francis about the latest Kansas State football and basketball news.
Appreciate the time and chance to talk some K-State football with you Mr. Francis!!! https://t.co/cWJeM89trA— Matt Hall (@Matthew_D_Hall) March 20, 2020
Talking all things K-State basketball with @Matthew_D_Hall, including which current player could emerge next season, the impact of the 2020 recruiting class, and @Seryee2020's commitment. #kstatembb https://t.co/7DjrkG1FWy pic.twitter.com/S0y4aUNwvo— Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) March 19, 2020
***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***
Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.