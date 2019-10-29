Plenty of 2020 targets have visited Kansas State over the course of the month of October. One left committed – junior college defensive tackle Robert Hentz of Northwest Mississippi Community College. A few didn’t, such as defensive back TJ Smith, lineman Tanoa Togiai, athlete DaJon Harrison and defensive end Kershawn Fisher.

All of those names witnessed a Wildcat victory, either against TCU or on the last Saturday of the month against Oklahoma.

Lost in all that hoopla and courting was the fact the Wildcats also keep swinging and hammering away at retention, as well.

Nearly every commit made it to Manhattan in October. That’s a pretty impressive feat. There are still a few that haven’t been able to make the long trip, like Demarrquese Hayes, Will Howard, Mak Sonn and Carver Willis.

There are a few that have made it back often. McPherson tight end Cody Stufflebean, Olathe East defensive end Nate Matlack and Gardner-Edgerton lineman Talor Warner are the most frequent visitors.

The win over the Sooners had them blown away.

“It was unlike anything I have ever been a part of,” Warner said. “The guys showed a lot of heart and toughness, and it made me proud to know that one day the other commits and I will all be representing the town and the state like those boys did Saturday.”