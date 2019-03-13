Tampa LB Jaylen Harrell on his K-State offer
Kansas State jumped back in Florida on the recruiting trail a year ago thanks to assistant Eric Hickson. Hickson was hired by Bill Snyder after Dana Dimel left his post in Manhattan to be the head ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news