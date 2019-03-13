Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 10:43:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Tampa LB Jaylen Harrell on his K-State offer

Dn1x2p8l95lazumdezvz
Derek Young • KStateOnline.com
@dyoungrivals
Recruiting Analyst

Kansas State jumped back in Florida on the recruiting trail a year ago thanks to assistant Eric Hickson. Hickson was hired by Bill Snyder after Dana Dimel left his post in Manhattan to be the head ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}