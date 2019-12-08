News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 18:41:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Taylor, Klieman, Niumatalolo speak on Liberty Bowl

Matt Hall • KStateOnline
Managing Editor
@Matthew_D_Hall

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and Athletics Director Gene Taylor took part in a Liberty Bowl Conference Call this evening, as did Navy representation, including coach Ken Niumatalolo.Here a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}