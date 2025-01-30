Taylor Poitier announces return to K-State

Kansas State received a reinforcement on the offensive line on Thursday when offensive guard Taylor Poitier announced his return to K-State for one final season on social media.
Poitier applied for a waiver after the season, expressing interest in returning for one more season. The Wildcats were optimistic that his waiver would be approved for 2025.
A sixth-year senior, Poitier has been a staple on K-State’s offensive line over the last two seasons. This year, he started at offensive guard, playing 693 snaps.
Poitier graded out as one of K-State’s most effective lineman, allowing no sacks and 13 pressures on 395 pass blocking snaps.
