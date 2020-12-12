Although he definitely considered returning to Manhattan for one last season at Kansas State, tight end Briley Moore has announced that he will move on and declare for the NFL Draft.

Moore made his way to K-State via transfer from Northern Iowa and became one of the more reliable weapons for the Wildcats in his one year with the program.

After losing his final year to injury for the Panthers, he picked Kansas State over Missouri and Arkansas when pursuing a graduate transfer. He is a native of Blue Springs, Missouri.

Moore finished the season with 22 receptions for 338 yards and 3 touchdowns.

It is expected that he will not play in the bowl game and begin preparing for a pro future, immediately.