Kansas State added its seventh commitment of the class on Wednesday when San Antonio tight end Konner Fox announced that he had given his verbal pledge to the Wildcats. He had actually made the call to the K-State staff on Tuesday night.

After missing on Lucas Krull to Florida in the off-season, and with Trace Kochevar leaving the program, Zach Hanson’s group became a position of need for the 2019 cycle, and this satisfies that spot.

To learn more about how Fox fits into the picture for Kansas State, click here.

Fox's recruitment was a quieter one. K-State extended him an offer after he camped in Manhattan at the end of July. His other Power Five offer came months earlier, from Duke.

Fox also camped at Oklahoma and Baylor and, admittedly, was hoping for an offer from the Sooners. That is why the wait was this long. He visited Oklahoma again earlier this season but no offer came, and that likely cemented his decision.

But he certainly had a lot of love for the K-State program as well.

“It was the best option for me,” Fox said. “I enjoyed my stay up there. The coaching staff is incredible. They’re all very family-like. They get along with each other super well, and it seems more than just a saying. They practice it as well, and it’s real.”