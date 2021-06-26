TE Loftin explains why he picked the Cats

Council Bluffs, Iowa tight end Brayden Loftin became the sixth member of the K-State 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday. He is the second out-of-state player to join the recruiting class, joining defensive back Colby McCalister.

He's also the second commitment of the month, following Wichita linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi.

It was an easy choice for Loftin, and not just because it was his lone Power Five offer.

"I love the coaching staff and everything about the university," he shared. "They have a great program and their culture is truly amazing."

While he may not be from Kansas, he is nearby, being from Iowa. That was an important factor, too, as he didn't want to stray too far from his family.

"It is also close to home," Loftin pointed out. "My family will be able to drive down and watch me play."

Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham mines the state of Iowa on the recruiting trail due to his background in the state. Not only is he from there, he coached at Iowa State, too.

Jason Ray was also involved since he now coaches the tight ends, instead of Messingham.

"I love the energy they both bring," Loftin commented. "They're really great guys. They're great football coaches, too, but they're more than that."