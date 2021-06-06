TE Shettron gives K-State visit high marks
The surprise visitor of the week was tight end Tabry Shettron of Santa Fe High in Edmond, Oklahoma. In the Class of 2022, Kansas State has concentrated more of their recruiting efforts inside the s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news