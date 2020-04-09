TE transfer Briley Moore cuts list to 3 schools
One of the top graduate transfers in the entire country this off-season is from the FCS level of college football. This time, we're not talking about former North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news