Let's take the time to discuss Ten Things we learned yesterday at Kansas State football's Media Day.

1. Jordon Brown could contribute in the passing game

Credit to KMAN's John Kurtz for sharing info on this Tweet about potential plans to use senior running back Jordon Brown in the passing game. In the video above I spoke to Brown some about his receiving history from his time at North Carolina and his ability to catch passes out of the backfield, and it sounds like K-State has even experimented a step further, splitting Brown out as a receiver in the slot to see what he can do there. The Wildcats speak all the the time about finding creative ways to get the ball in their best athletes hands, and splitting Brown out in the slot while playing a different back may be another way to do that.

2. Nick Ast lives in the film room

Okay, maybe not literally, but he's in there a lot. Almost everybody seriously involved with the quarterback position - Skylar Thompson, Collin Klein and Courtney Messingam - independently praised Ast for his work preparing, this coming after Chris Klieman did the same on Monday. Despite being a walk-on the sophomore has a big 6-foot-5 frame and underrated dual-threat type athleticism, but it sounds as if it's his willingness to prepare at a high level making him most difficult to beat out as the No. 2 option behind Thompson.

3. K-State's defense still cares about limiting big plays