THE SITUATION

Kansas State has been on firing in the Lone State of land, nabbing commitments from three-stars Ronald Triplette and Demarrquese Hayes. The Wildcats' momentum continued into Friday evening with another Houston standout. Three-star Shadow Creek (Texas) linebacker Jeremiah Harris committed to Kansas State over Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Florida International.

I would like to give all praise to my God above for guiding me through this process. To my coaches and teammates, I love and thank you. To my MOM, Brother, and Family❤️. Thank you for never giving up on your baby boy. I love you more than you know. I’m Committed.... #RipGranny pic.twitter.com/91lSMCM4no — Jay Harris ¹¹ (@D1Jharris) June 8, 2019

IN HIS OWN WORDS

On why Kansas State? "Kansas State has something special going on. We're about to be the No. 1 recruiting class in the Big 12." On the timing of the decision: "My official visit is close (on June 21) and I felt like Kansas State was the right place for me, so after talking to the coaches tonight I just went ahead and made my decision." Which coaches played the biggest roles: "Coach (Van) Malone played a major role in making me a Wildcat. I also realized Coach (Chris) Klieman's experience. It was right for me."

RIVALS REACTION