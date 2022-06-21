Texas safety Kameron Sallis commits to Kansas State

Kansas State has landed its first out-of-state commitment in the 2023 class after Kennedale, Texas safety Kameron Sallis announced his verbal pledge to the Wildcats on Monday.

It came together quickly between K-State and the Lone Star State native. After receiving his offer June 4 at the TCU mega camp, the safety unofficially visited Manhattan over the weekend and initiated his commitment a day afterwards.

Van Malone deserves a lot of credit for the relationship that he crated with the 6-foot-2, 195-pound defensive back. He fostered it over time, even before extending a scholarship to him in Fort Worth, and it allowed them to close in rapid fashion.

Sallis held offers from Arizona State, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona and Tulane, in addition to the Wildcats. He also accrued interest from Colorado State, Iowa, Nebraska and Texas Tech.

He is being viewed and projected to the free safety slot by Kansas State and joins Wesley Fair in the deep part of the defensive backfield.

Stay tuned to KSO for what Sallis' commitment means for the Wildcats and a breakdown of his film.