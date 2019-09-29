The Analysis: Breaking down Kansas State's first loss
STILLWATER - Welcome to The Analysis, an in-depth look inside Kansas State's fourth contest of the year, a trip to Oklahoma State.K-StateOnline's Chris Nelson and Jimmy Goheen, as well as Pro Footb...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news