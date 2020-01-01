MEMPHIS - Chris Nelson, Jimmy Goheen and PFF go deep to break down Kansas State's 20-17 loss to Navy in The Analysis at K-StateOnline.

Skylar Thompson and the Kansas State offense struggled against Navy in the Liberty Bowl. (Associated Press)

JIMMY GOHEEN

Sometimes, numbers are strange. The success rate, starting field position, and even points scored inside the 40 were solid for this game, but Navy held K-State to under five yards per play, as well as paltry per play and per drive numbers. Navy's weakness was giving up big plays in the passing game, but we didn't see a play over 20 yards until late in the fourth quarter. The offense simply didn't produce vs. a very average defense, and that was the most disappointing aspect of this game. Navy's offense was still able to get plenty of big plays, with seven of 20-plus yards,including the back breaking 41-yard toss pass to essentially end the game. Perry proved to be the big play threat K-State feared, especially in scramble situations. The Cats held Navy below its points per play and per drive averages, but forced zero turnovers and finished with a havoc rate under eight percent. To really defeat this offense you have to create more disruption, and this defense simply couldn't do that.

I was expecting a low possession game, but seven for the Cats (not including a special teams TD) and eight for Navy was even fewer than I thought. K-State simply didn't finish enough drives, as the 14.3% touchdown and field goal rates show. Holding Navy to only 25% on each of those was solid, but the offense simply couldn't keep up with a decent defensive performance.

K-State was decently efficient in spread offense, but the lack of opportunities and very little success in two-back sets absolutely destroyed any rhythm from the offense. When you only run 40 plays the margin for error is tiny, and that showed for K-State today. Very little success on RB power, QB option, and play action really thwarted too many drives. When you only have seven, that is enough to lead to a loss. This was especially frustrating given the time to prep for a Navy defense that didn't feature the size or athleticism K-State saw in the Big 12.

CHRIS NELSON

As the game went along, K-State got far too conservative in its play calling. In a game where K-State was going to have a limited number of possessions, the Wildcats needed to try to maximize each one. Yes, the final numbers show that K-State called six pass plays on first down versus ten running plays; however, Navy was giving K-State easy passes on first down most of the game. It's probably not a coincidence that five of the six first down pass attempts came on K-State's two scoring drives. The other first down pass came on the first play of the game, which resulted in the Nick Lenner's drop. That was a drive that still may well have scored if not for a dropped touchdown later from Phillip Brooks, which would have meant K-State's three scoring drives were all first-down pass heavy. The Wildcats struggled mightily on third down with only a 13 percent success rate. That included not being able to convert any of their five third and longs. K-State gained a total of minus-one yards on its four pass plays on third and long. When K-State had to throw the ball in obvious passing situations, the Cats struggled mightily. When they threw the ball on their terms, they had quite a bit of success.



As previously stated, Skylar Thompson had a lot of success throwing the ball on first down, as he was 5-of-6 for 83 yards, which equates to 16.6 yards per completion and 13.8 yards per attempt. The lone incompletion was a drop on the first play of the game. While K-State called four pass plays on third down only one of those resulted in a pass attempt, as Thompson was sacked or scrambled for minimal gains on the other three plays. The Wildcats had no answer for Navy's zone coverage on third down. Overall, Thompson was a respectable 9-of-13, with two of the incompletions being drops and one an under throw to an open Jordon Brown down the sideline. The total number of snaps K-State had in the game had an impact on the number of pass attempts, but it was a game where you felt like the Wildcats could have attacked Navy more through the air.



K-State operated out of the shotgun 29 times in the game compared to 10 times under center. From under center, K-State only attempted one pass compared to nine runs. On first down K-State ran it all five times when under center. The quarterback run game was not a big part of the offense, as there were only four designed runs for Thompson.

PFF

Liberty Bowl Snap Counts - Offense PLAYER SNAPS Skylar Thompson 41 Adam Holtorf 41 Nick Kaltmayer 41 Scott Frantz 41 Tyler Mitchell 40 Dalton Schoen 37 Malik Knowles 30 Nick Lenners 22 Josh Rivas 21 Evan Curl 21 James Gilbert 19 Blaise Gammon 18 Jordon Brown 16 Wykeen Gill 13 Logan Long 11 Chabastin Taylor 9 Joshua Youngblood 8 Mason Barta 8 Phillip Brooks 5 Harry Trotter 5 Jacardia Wright 3 Jax Dineen 1

Liberty Bowl Snap Counts - Defense PLAYER SNAPS Denzel Goolsby 66 Trey Dishon 62 Wayne Jones 60 Jahron McPherson 59 Lance Robinson 58 Elijah Sullivan 55 Da'Quan Patton 53 Jordan Mittie 52 Reggie Walker 48 Kevion McGee 45 Wyatt Hubert 44 Walter Neil 27 Kyle Ball 22 Khalid Duke 18 Daniel Green 13 Cody Fletcher 13 Brock Monty 11 Drew Wiley 10 Joe Davies 7 Darreyl Patterson 3

