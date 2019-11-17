We break down No. 24 Kansas State's disappointing home loss to West Virginia in The Analysis at KSO .

I said that West Virginia was arguably the worst team in the league coming into this game, but today the Mountaineers were the opportunistic team.

K-State's offense finished with an efficiency below 40 percent, points per drive under 2.0, and two turnovers. On top of that, WVU finished nearly plus-10 in average starting field position, and when you have numbers like that you set yourself up for failure.

Defensively, K-State had moments and finished with decent Havoc and success rate numbers, but a key breakdown led to WVU's 50-yard TD pass, which ultimately was the game winner. WVU also had K-State out-schemed early and took advantage, two touchdowns in its first three possessions.