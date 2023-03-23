It was on this court that Nowell learned how to shoot. His father encouraged -- forced might be a better word -- him to always take two steps back. Further and further. Until Markquis wasn't shooting the ball anymore, but rather chucking it in the direction of the rim. This is the same court that Markquis, his father and his brother came to on a 102-degree summer day.

Markquis' summer AAU team had just lost a game earlier in the day by two points. Markquis had a chance to tie the game with two free throws near the end of the game. But he missed both attempts. The trio stopped at the court on the corner where Markquis was barked at to learn a free throw routine by his father. At the time it was three dribbles with his right before wrapping the ball around his waist while taking a moment to pause. Then, a deep breath before releasing. He made two. His dad said, now make 100.

Life wasn't easy for Markquis growing up. It was hard. Growing up on 109th and Lexington brought challenges. It wasn't a safe spot in the city. It was the "projects." He had a friend get shot in the head and die after leaving for college. His brother Marcus occasionally fell victim to the temptations that can throw life away, though he doesn't have a criminal record. But Markquis never did any of those things. He wasn't allowed to. His brother wouldn't let him, and his father kept him sheltered, away from many troubling encounters except for once when Markquis was pushed by a group of friends and fell to the ground where a shard of glass pierced his leg nearly making it deep enough to not walk again.

"There's no vibrancy and color," his brother Marcus said standing on one of Markquis' childhood courts as the rain pattered against the cracked, uneven asphalt court. "There's nothing. You get trapped in the everyday routine where you are waking up, doing the same thing. So it's hard to be a dreamer in a court like this."

And that's why for the first time in years Markquis made his first trip back to New York this week for the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament where K-State plays No. 7 Michigan State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden and potentially the winner of No. 4 Tennessee and No. 9 Florida Atlantic on Saturday night at "The Mecca."

Marcus is intellectual. He's smart. He's well-spoken and a deep thinker. His role models in life include Walt Disney and Steve Jobs because they had a "reality distortion." People scoffed at Jobs when he said he wanted to put a laptop in people's pockets. Now, you might be reading this on the laptop that Jobs aimed to put in people's blue jeans. The reality distortion Jobs and Disney have, Marcus might have too.

He's been telling Markquis that he was the best point guard in New York for years. When he started his career at Arkansas Little Rock, he was the best point guard in the country. He manifested the success that Markquis had this season when he earned All-America honors from several outlets after averaging over 17 points and about 8.0 assists per game in his final season of college eligibility.

"I feel like I have overcome a lot of odds," Markquis says, "Being at a mid-major school a couple of fo years ago, not knowing what my future may hold, but just sticking that out, grinding, just trusting my work."

Self-dubbed "Mr. New York City," Markquis is soft-spoken. He's quiet. Both his brother and father said that he didn't talk as a kid, including while once getting cramps in both of his calves at a game because his LeBron James model shoes were a bit too tight. He'd outgrown them. But he didn't say anything. But on the court, Markquis' play is loud. He's flashy. He pulls up for 3-pointers well beyond the arc -- a shot his dad had him make 100 of, 50 on each side of the court -- he throws alley-oop passes that get slammed through the rim by teammates who are gifted enough to play above it.

The nickname caught flack in New York's basketball community back in the day. Why did a 5-foot-something undersized guard deserve ---- that --- nickname? The confidence, toughness and brazenness to carry that nickname around are unique.