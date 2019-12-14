THE FINAL at K-StateOnline looks back on Kansas State and Mississippi State.

Bruce Weber's Wildcats could not hold on to a second half lead against Mississippi State. (Getty Images)

WHAT HAPPENED?

The first half certainly saw momentum shift back and forth. The Wildcats started slowly on offense, initially falling down 7-2 before finding any sort of rhythm. Once K-State got going it grabbed control, at one point grabbing a big as lead as 12 in the opening half. That first-half offensive success was feeling, however, with K-State missing seven of its last eight shot attempts to see the Bulldogs tie the score at 32-32 heading into the break. The Cats got seven fewer shot attempts in the first half than MSU, but a 6-of-11 3-point shooting effort in the first 20 minutes were enough to even things up.

Kansas State had plenty of 3-point shooting success to celebrate in the first half. (@KStateMBB on Twitter)

Neither squad could create any real separation to open the second half, with K-State entering the first media timeout after the break leading just 40-38 off a Cartier Diarra drive and finish. K-State entered that timeout with Mike McGuirl set to head to the free throw line after getting fouled on a break opportunity created by an aggressive contest and blocked shot on the defensive end. The junior would make one attempt, leaving the Wildcats with a three-point edge with just more than 15 minutes left to play. It was a 3-point lead that would disappear to next trip down the floor, though, with a Bulldog triple. Undaunted at that point, the Wildcats continued to use its defensive pressure to create opportunities. K-State got a steal and run out dunk for Diarra and a pair of Xavier Sneed free throws to regain some control, leading by four with exactly 12 minutes remaining. Center James Love did see his first action of the season midway through the second half, but freshman Montavious Murphy did not return to the lineup. Love grabbed a rebound with 10:36 left to play for his first statistical contribution. Sneed scored on a jumper on the ensuing possession, and then David Sloan scored on a drive to the basket to make it 49-43 K-State and the biggest advantage for either team at that point of the half.

Antonio Gordon and the Wildcats jumped ahead midway through the second half. (Getty Images)

Iverson Molinar certainly had the highlight of the night for Mississippi State, slicing through K-State's defense for a thunderous dunk in traffic to trim the Wildcats' lead to just a pair of points, and two free throws the next trim down left the two schools tied at 55 with five minutes on the clock. Diarra missed an open look at a three in an attempt to respond the next trip, but he was still able to get to the foul line after a Wildcat offensive rebound kept possession alive. Diarra would make one, putting K-State back up 56-55. Diarra attacked, again, off a missed shot and found himself back on the line soon after the next time the Cats possessed the basketball, making both to go up 58-55.

That three-point lead evaporated, immediately, after a pair of turnovers led to back-to-back easy MSU hoops and the Bulldogs' first lead since 11-9 early in the contest. One was a travel on A. Gordon, the second a turnover by Diarra near the top of the key for a run out and finish. Levi Stockard had a wide open layup to regain the lead inside for K-State, but he was too cute with his shot fakes and didn't get a good attempt, missing wildly. MSU answered with another jumper, and suddenly Mississippi State was in control, up three, after the Wildcats seemingly controlled much of the second half.

Makol Mawien and the Wildcats turned the ball over at key times in the second half. (Getty Images)

K-State still trailed by three with two minutes left, after both teams traded 1-of-2 splits at the foul line. The dagger may have come on the next possession, though, as an offensive board and finish inside made it a five-point advantage for the Bulldogs. McGuirl kept K-State alive, putting back a missed triple to make it 64-61 with just less than a minute to play. It was K-State's first field goal make in a nearly nine-minute stretch. The Wildcats got a stop late when needed, but A. Gordon turned it over while MSU harassed him, effectively ended K-State's chance for a late rally and what was a desperately needed non-conference win.

JUST THE STATS

Final Stats.



This team simply isn't that good. 3s stopped falling in the 2nd half and that was it. pic.twitter.com/jpSB8zK3l5 — ksu_FAN (@ksu_FAN) December 14, 2019

NELSON'S NOTES - Xs and Os breakdown from Chris Nelson

It was a casual start for K-State on the defensive end. Mississippi State ran a fairly simple screen the screener action on its first possession, and Xavier Sneed was slow to close out to the shooter. On the next possession, Sneed and Mike McGuirl were slow to communicate on an exchange, which led to another look from three. Coach Weber must have got their attention during the first media timeout, because the Wildcats came out a lot more intensity. Sneed had a much better close out with two high hands, and McGuirl played great on ball defense to force a tough step back jumper. Antonio Gordon finished the possession with a good box out on the back side. The same pattern held suit on the offensive end. At the first media timeout K-State was only one of four from the field with two bad turnovers. What followed was their best stretch of basketball this season considering the opponent, and - like against Alabama State - they did it in a variety of ways. Cartier Diarra did a much better job of looking to advance the ball via the pass, as he hit Levi Stockard with a long pass down the floor and then DaJuan Gordon with a hit ahead pass along the sideline. The Wildcats threw a ton of different actions at Mississippi State during that stretch. K-State ran some flex action followed by running D. Gordon off double baseline screens. On another possession, Stockard set a flex screen for D. Gordon followed by a flare screen for Diarra, who got an open three in the corner. Early in the game, K-State was running their screen roll and replace action with A. Gordon as the player who popped to the perimeter. Later, the Wildcats ran it with Sneed instead, and he got a three at the end of the shot clock. And yet another look was a ball screen for Sneed, which was set on the baseline side instead of the middle of the floor. Unfortunately for K-State, they ended the half the way they started it. After a McGuirl three to push the lead back to nine, he committed his second foul with just over four minutes to play and went to the bench. That was last field goal K-State made in the first half. On one possession K-State had three cracks at it and couldn’t score. The possession began with Sneed not being able to finish an open lob and ended with Makol Mawien being called for a moving screen. On the defensive end, K-State gave up a couple of offensive rebounds and Sneed got caught going underneath a screen which led to an open three. Continuing to rotate after the shot has gone up is just as important as rotating when the ball is being passed. Otherwise, you leave yourself susceptible to offensive rebounds. Early in the second half, K-State doubled the post, as they had done the entire game and forced an extremely difficult shot fading to the corner. Either McGuirl or Diarra missed the block out on the back side, which led to an easy offensive rebound and lay in for the Bulldogs. It is a little thing, but this team is going to have to learn how to win with the little things.

Xavier Sneed and K-State couldn't find any offense down the stretch against Mississippi State. (@KStateMBB on Twitter)

K-State never got into as good of a flow offensively as they did during the good stretch during the first half, but enough individual plays were made to K-State afloat. During a short stretch where both Stockard and James Love where on the floor, Sneed hit a pull up free-throw line jumper and David Sloan went coast to coast for a layup off a missed Mississippi State shot. After building a seven point lead with over eight minutes to play, the K-State defense let them down over the next several minutes. The Wildcats got caught doubling too far out on the floor and no backside rotation gave the Bulldogs an easy layup. On two occasions, K-State allowed a Mississippi State guard to split their pick and roll defense. The first led to two free throws and the second a monster dunk. K-State also gave up several offensive rebounds during that stretch, but did have some good fortune in that the Bulldogs missed a couple of the put backs. There isn’t a lot of analysis needed for the last four minutes. Simply put, K-State wilted down the stretch. There was a turnover after a defensive rebound, a lazy turnover at the top of the key, and a missed layup. The entire second half was much more of a grind it out style, and while K-State excelled in those types of the games the last couple of years, this team is not suited to play that style, at least not at this point.

