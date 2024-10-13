Advertisement
in other news
Game times and TV networks announced for Kansas State men's basketball
Game times and television information was released on Wednesday
• Kevin Fielder
3 offensive keys to a Kansas State victory over Colorado in week 7
Kansas State will travel to Boulder for a Saturday night game
• Kamden Tatkenhorst
MBB Notebook: Two guards impressing for K-State
Breaking down which guards are impressing coaches in practice
• Kevin Fielder
Notes: Dylan Edwards returns to Colorado, K-State's success on the ground
Edwards spent his true freshman season at Colorado
• Kevin Fielder
Chris Klieman offers status updates on Uso Seumalo and Brayden Loftin
Kansas State are hoping to be healthy for a crucial game against Colorado
• Kevin Fielder
in other news
Game times and TV networks announced for Kansas State men's basketball
Game times and television information was released on Wednesday
• Kevin Fielder
3 offensive keys to a Kansas State victory over Colorado in week 7
Kansas State will travel to Boulder for a Saturday night game
• Kamden Tatkenhorst
MBB Notebook: Two guards impressing for K-State
Breaking down which guards are impressing coaches in practice
• Kevin Fielder
The Good, Bad, and Ugly as Kansas State defeats Colorado in Week 7
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Kansas State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- TE
- S
- OT
- PRO
- ATH
- WDE
- WR
- S
- OLB
- CB
Advertisement
Advertisement