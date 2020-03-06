News More News
The KSO Show: A talk about Kansas State's season

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
Producer
@GrantFlanders

Grant Flanders, Jimmy Goheen (@ksu_FAN) and Matt Hall have a conversation about the Kansas State basketball season on the latest KSO Show.

Podbean RSS Feed: https://kstateonline.podbean.com/feed/

iTunes link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/k-stateonline-podcast/id1278581895

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3brqB5pHdtSzsUyEpcxYGn


{{ article.author_name }}