The KSO Show: Bowling Green preview

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
@GrantFlanders
Producer

It's time to preview Saturday's contest between Bowling Green and Kansas State on The KSO Show from Tallgrass Taphouse, presented by People's State Bank and Legacy Insurance.


