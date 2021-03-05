 KStateOnline - The KSO Show: Impression of Trumain Carroll
football

The KSO Show: Impression of Trumain Carroll

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
@GrantFlanders

We discuss our impressions of new football S&C coach Trumain Carroll after he met with the K-State media for the first time. Also, Chris Klieman gave thoughts about his team early in the spring. We discuss that and more.

Podbean RSS Feed: https://kstateonline.podbean.com/feed/

iTunes link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/k-stateonline-podcast/id1278581895

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3brqB5pHdtSzsUyEpcxYGn


