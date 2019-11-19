News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-19 18:24:29 -0600') }} football Edit

The KSO Show: Hoops talk, looking to Tech

Grant Flanders • KStateOnline
@GrantFlanders
Producer

Listen to the latest edition of The KSO Show from Tallgrass Tap House as we preview Saturday's Kansas State-Texas Tech contest.

Podbean RSS Feed: https://kstateonline.podbean.com/feed/

iTunes link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/k-stateonline-podcast/id1278581895

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3brqB5pHdtSzsUyEpcxYGn


***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here***

Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}